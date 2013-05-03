2018 Olympics logo unveiled

The 2018 Winter Olympics, to be held in PyeongChang, South Korea, have just launched their official logo.

The main symbol is a combination of the Korean characters which spell the 'P' sound (for Pyeong) and the 'ch' sound (of Chang). Created by HA Jong-Joo, the design incorporates the five traditional Korean colours.

The multicoloured design is described by the organisers as "global icon born from the spirit of Korea". Its bold simplicity has already drawn a chorus of praise on Twitter and favourable comparisons with the infamous London 2012 logo.

