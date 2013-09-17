Making of a modern classic: the Mobil logo

The Mobil logo features strong typography and patriotic colours

Logo designs often come and go, but some just seem timeless and it seems inconceivable that anyone would ever want to update them. The Mobil logo, created by Tom Geismar of New York design firm Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv, is such a design.

Back in 1964, the agency was asked to develop a complete corporate identification programme for the fuel company, which had been in existence since 1911, with continuing consultation for 35 years. The agency worked with NBC, National Geographic and Harvard on the project.

Once the new logo had been finalised, the agency began work on creating a specially designed alphabet (shown below) and a comprehensive design approach that integrated new graphics with architectural inspiration from Eliot Noyes.

Including comprehensive branding designs for product packaging, vehicle markings, print material and posters, the branding has been placed on packaging, signs and more throughout the world. Instantly recognisable, the strong typography and patriotic use of colour evokes everything that Mobil wants to be.

Previous logos

Original sketch

What classic logo designs do you admire? Let us know in the comments box below!