DKNY teases a fresh direction with new logo

DKNY previews its rebrand with a sophisticated new logo

Ahead of the launch of their spring 2016 collection, DKNY has teased fashionistas by revealing their new logo on Instagram. Created by the founders of Public School, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, the new wordmark suggests the fashion house will move in a more mature direction.

The designers explain that their rebrand will be targeting women, not girls, which is reflected in the subdued typeface. Gone is the crowded blocky font and the Donna Karan New York sub header, replaced by a more elegant Franklin Gothic that has room to breathe.

The old DKNY logo had a youthful 90s feel

This sophisticated shift contrasts DKNY's previous trajectory, whose women had been getting younger and younger. The move forward is suggeted by the blocks of threaded ribbon bookending the logo, which are meant to evoke road markings.

Osborne says they wanted DKNY to be 'its own icon', hence the new logo's 'bold American font.' We'll have to wait until Wednesday to see how this extends to the clothes themselves.

