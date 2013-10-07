Fashion gurus transformed into their own logos

Fashion labels have some of the most recognisable and iconic logo designs out there. Providing a badge for quality and luxury, most of these logos have survived for decades without being radically redesigned.
Here, Netherlands-based artist Mike Frederiqo has recreated the logos using quirky illustrations of their founders including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, and Ralph Lauren.
Coming across like a surreal game of Twister, this hilarious take on some of the logos had us grinning from ear-to-ear. Frederiqo has also created a range of illustrated T-shirts and prints inspired by these fashion heroes.
