Fashion gurus transformed into their own logos

A hilarious take on fashion's biggest labels

Fashion labels have some of the most recognisable and iconic logo designs out there. Providing a badge for quality and luxury, most of these logos have survived for decades without being radically redesigned.

Here, Netherlands-based artist Mike Frederiqo has recreated the logos using quirky illustrations of their founders including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, and Ralph Lauren.

Coming across like a surreal game of Twister, this hilarious take on some of the logos had us grinning from ear-to-ear. Frederiqo has also created a range of illustrated T-shirts and prints inspired by these fashion heroes.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

What do you think of these illustrations? Let us know in the comments box below!