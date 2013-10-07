Topics

Fashion gurus transformed into their own logos

By Illustration  

It's Chanel and co as you've never seen them before, as fashion gurus appear in surreal and twisted versions of their own brand logos.

fashion label illustrations

A hilarious take on fashion's biggest labels

Fashion labels have some of the most recognisable and iconic logo designs out there. Providing a badge for quality and luxury, most of these logos have survived for decades without being radically redesigned.

Here, Netherlands-based artist Mike Frederiqo has recreated the logos using quirky illustrations of their founders including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, and Ralph Lauren.

Coming across like a surreal game of Twister, this hilarious take on some of the logos had us grinning from ear-to-ear. Frederiqo has also created a range of illustrated T-shirts and prints inspired by these fashion heroes.

fashion label illustrations

fashion label illustrations

fashion label illustrations

