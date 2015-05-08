Beautiful geometric animal logos

This logo design series focuses primarily on animals and birds

Making a logo that stands out – and doesn't look like anything rude – is a tricky task as a designer. There's been tried-and-tested methods that have worked throughout the years but sometimes it's better to have a little experiement yourself; the results are often more inspiring than not.

"I've created around 25 logo designs over the past couple of years," explains Russia based designer Ivan Bobrov. "This is the first set focusing on animals and birds." Featuring a range of foxes, frogs, deers and exotic birds, Bobrov uses their natural colours to their fullest potential, making for an incredibly impactful effect.

Whilst the geometric style is something we've witnessed a lot over the years, these vector art designs showcase a certain elegance that make them stand out from the crowd. Take a browse of our favourites below and be sure to check out Bobrov's other logo series over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!