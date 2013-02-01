Is this logo sexist?

Logo design is always tricky. And often in ways you might not have considered.
Enterprise Florida - an economic development partnership between Florida's government and businesses - has launched a branding initiative aimed at marketing itself nationally and internationally as a business destination.
The campaign, led by Jacksonville branding firm On Ideas, features a new website, and this striking green and orange logo:
While the University of Miami's football coach Al Golden will no doubt be pleased - he's known for his orange necktie - some are arguing that women in business might feel a little disenfranchised by the design.
Tampa Bay Business Journal quotes a number of local businesswomen slamming the design. "Perhaps they should add a tag line: 'Florida is the perfect climate for business if you're a man'," one local public relations executive told the publication. But an Enterprise Florida spokesman said the board and stakeholders had considered the image a "universal symbol of business" and that women been among those who approved it.
Are the logo's critics being oversensitive, or do they have a point? Let us know what you think in the comments...
