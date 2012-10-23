The FA reveals new logo ahead of 150th anniversary in 2013

What do you think of the new logo from The FA?

According to the offical announcement today, "The Football Association looked to the past when it began devising a new logo that would help celebrate and elevate the organisation’s 150th anniversary in 2013".

Not surprisingly, the Three Lions crest remains in the new logo, but is joined by a banner signifying that it's The FA’s landmark year.

Too much information?

The latest redesign of The FA's logo took place three years ago, when the organisation refreshed its mark to give it 'greater visual impact in the digital age'.

There's also a tagline, ‘Supporting football since 1863’, which adds even more information to the new logo. It's clear The FA had a number of requirments for this redesign, and we'll leave it up to you to decide whether you think this design is a fitting tribute to association football's oldest orgnaisation.

What do you think of the new logo? Let us know in the comments!