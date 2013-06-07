New WBC logo hits the streets

The new WBC logo is "much more fresh"

Yesterday, president of the World Boxing Council José Sulaimán unveiled the new logo for the WBC (above). The redesign comes as 2013 marks the organisation's 50th year in operation.

The new design is fairly similar to the one it precedes (below), featuring a male boxer amidst a belt of flags from various countries. But subtle changes altogether make it a much stronger design.

An important emblem of the organisation for many years, the old WBC logo has undergone a modern makeover to mark 50 years in operation

The new logo sees a new pose for the fighter in centre, which aims to express the joy of triumph and glory, as well as a new bold font. Sulaimán commented that the new look "is much more fresh, modern and able to convey feelings."

What do you think?

