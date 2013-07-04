Penguin's new logo is a little bit Random

Newly created books giant Penguin Random House describes itself as "the world’s first truly global trade book publisher", employing more than 10,000 people across almost 250 imprints and publishing houses that collectively publish more than 15,000 new titles annually. And here's its new logo, which is already in use on its website and press releases.

It's a tricky task to combine two classic logo designs into something that keeps the essence of both while presenting something new. Whether or not you feel this does the job, bear in mind it's not a long-term solution - the company tweeted: "Logo is temporary so stay tuned" from its @PenguinRH_News account.

There's no news yet as to when a 'permanent' logo will be released, but we can't wait to see it - as soon as we do, we'll let you know.

The logo sits in the header of the website at www.penguinrandomhouse.com

Liked this? Read these!

Have you spotted a new logo design in the wild? Let us know about it in the comments below!