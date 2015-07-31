Why Windows 10 is making Firefox furious

The free Windows 10 upgrade rolled out earlier this week, and so far it's been installed over 14 million times. However, as with every electronic upgrade, not everyone is convinced by the so called 'improvements.'

When you perform a clean install of Windows 10 your default web browser will be Microsoft Edge, which is hardly surprising. But when upgrading to Windows 10 from an old operating system, your preferences are reset and Microsoft Edge is installed automatically.

Open Letter

It's this particular feature which has sparked the rage of Mozilla's CEO Chris Beard. In an open letter to Microsoft's CEO, Chris slams what he thinks is a retrograde decision.

"Sometimes we see great progress, where consumer products respect individuals and their choices," says Chris. "However, with the launch of Windows 10 we are deeply disappointed to see Microsoft take such a dramatic step backwards."

"These changes aren't unsettling to us because we're the organization that makes Firefox," he goes on to explain.

"They are unsettling because there are millions of users who love Windows and who are having their choices ignored, and because of the increased complexity put into everyone's way if and when they choose to make a choice different than what Microsoft prefers."

Chris' letter has made internet headlines, but not everyone agrees:

No Firefox can’t set itself as default browser anymore in Windows 10. Nor can malwareJuly 31, 2015

>Mozilla crying about Windows 10 changing everyone's default browser to Edge FIREFOX CHANGED EVERYONE'S SEARCH ENGINE TO YAHOO. The IroningJuly 31, 2015

Mozilla CEO Chris Beard moans that it's too hard to set Firefox as the default browser in 10 - Rest of world asks "What's Firefox again?"July 31, 2015

World struggles with catastrophic humanitarian issues, #Windows10 users get upset because they have to spend 5 seconds selecting #Firefox.July 31, 2015

While others are already offering solutions to those affected by the upgrade:

#Firefox for #Windows10: How to Restore or Choose Firefox as Your Default Browser https://t.co/kNkDSG4T7vJuly 31, 2015

So does this decision make good commercial sense on Mircosoft's part? Or is it a case of users being overlooked? Let us know in the comments.

