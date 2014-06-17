The 12 HTML5 hacks that'll supercharge your mobile site

The mobile web is a strange world: dozens of browsers, versions, screen sizes, undocumented features, bugs and new problems. That is why, in some situations, we need to break some limits to accomplish our objectives. In this issue Maximiliano Firtman, author of Programming the Mobile Web, talks through his 12 top tips and hacks for the improving mobile experience.

Elsewhere in the magazine we look at code-free responsive web design with Macaw, using GSS (Grid Style Sheets) to fix CSS pains, an eight-step process for improving your Grunt set-up, SEO for global site migrations, and creating stunning interactive effects with JavaScript.

We also have the second part of last month's web design toolkit feature, which presents some of the best tools for supercharging your workflow. In our interview section this month Martin Cooper talks to Adaptive Web Design author Aaron Gustafson about making the mobile web accessible, and we profile creative agency Pound & Grain.

On top of all that, we have our usual mix of inspiring new work, practical advice, informed analysis and thought-provoking comment.

How to get hold of net issue 255