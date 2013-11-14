net magazine needs your help to celebrate the best of the web

Blast from the past: the first 5 editions of the world's number one web magazine

The 250th issue of net magazine is about to begin production and will hit the newsstand on 31 December 2013. It's a really special event for the net community as well as the net team who've been reporting about living, working and creating on the web since the days of modems and Macromedia. And we're still going strong after 20 years!

To help make the issue go off with a real bang, we need your help. We're planning a special supplement that celebrates the top 50 people, agencies, sites and technologies that have shaped the web.

Firstly, we'd like to know which, in your view, are the web's landmark sites? Would you nominate a site that pushed WordPress to its limits? Were you blown away by the first CSS3 site you saw? Or did a certain page change what you thought about HTML5 vs Flash?

Follow us on Twitter and use the hashtags

Your special site may be new; it may be old. Tweet @netmag with the hashtag #net250sites and let us know the URL of the site that changed the web for you.

Next up, tell us which designer or front-end developer has really influenced you. It may be through their work, their speaking or their contribution to the community. If somebody springs to mind, tweet @netmag and include the hashtag #net250designers.

Finally, what tools do you find most worthy of honouring in our 250th issue? Let us know with the hashtag - can you guess? - #net250tools.

Major milestone

"We're proud," said net magazine's editor, Oliver Lindberg, when asked about issue 250. "It's been an amazing year for net magazine and starting work on issue 250 is the cherry on the cake."

Reflecting on 2013, he said: "This year we've held the net magazine awards, celebrating the new talent in the industry. In September we held our first conference, Generate. Somehow we've found time to redesign and reconceive the print magazine, and launched a fully interactive iPad edition too. After so much action, celebrating 250 issues at the top of our games seems very fitting."