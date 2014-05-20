Discover the complete web design toolkit in the latest net magazine

There are so many frontend tools and workflows that picking the right system can be overwhelming. In the first of a two-part series, Adam Simpson and Neil Renicker outline a comprehensive tool belt consisting of an editor, version control system, preprocessor, task runner and static site generator, and work through their reasoning for picking each tool.

Elsewhere in the magazine we look at 10 mobile behaviours and how to design for them, getting started with Google App Engine, using 2D JavaScript engine Matter.js to make an HTML physics game, using Gulp, Foundation and Sassaparilla and generating responsive images automatically.

Our interview this month is with designer and artist Brendan Dawes, who tells Martin Cooper about his passion for finding the stories hidden in data.

On top of all that, we have our usual mix of inspirational new work, practical advice, informed analysis and thought-provoking comment.

How to get hold of net issue 255