Generate ticket winners announced!

Generate New York, our very first conference to be held in the US, is taking place next Friday so by way of celebration we gave you a chance to win a free ticket worth $375 by telling us your favourite things about New York.

Thanks to everyone who got in touch over the last couple of days, we got a great response! We're pleased to announce that the lucky winners are Stephen Macklin and Brian Reed.

They will join us on 20 June to see an outstanding speaker line-up including Ethan Marcotte, Karen McGrane, Dave Shea, Carl Smith, Nicole Sullivan and many more.

Still time to save $100!

If you entered but missed out, there's still time to take advantage of our special offer to save $100 on the price of your ticket. Just enter the code generate100 at the checkout before midnight (EST) tonight to make the saving!