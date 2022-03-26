I fixed that weird 100th Anniversary Warner Bros logo

As you're no doubt aware, Warner Bros Studios is the film production company responsible for the likes of Harry Potter, The Matrix and the Batman movies. Now it's gearing up to celebrate a special birthday – but its new logo doesn't quite live up to the studios' iconic status.

Back in 2019, Warner Bros updated its signature blue and gold logo to two more simplistic blue designs. And now Warner Bros has released a special logo ahead of April 2023 to celebrate '100 years of storytelling'. We can appreciate that the studios are responsible for some excellent movie making, but we just can't say the same about its seriously underwhelming centenary design. If you're in the midst of designing your own logo, then make sure you check out our guide on how to design a logo.

Next year, we're celebrating Warner Bros.' 100th birthday and a century of unforgettable storytelling. We're kicking things off with our commemorative logo reveal. ✨ #WB100 pic.twitter.com/DeUjejdgLrMarch 23, 2022 See more

The new logo features the number 100 in all blue, with the first zero sporting one of the two new Warner Bros logos graphic on its famous water tank. Warner Bros has shared the logo on Twitter explaining, "We're kicking things off with our commemorative logo reveal".

The thing about this design that stands out like a sore thumb is the Warner Bros logo on the tower. It looks as though the design is meant to be quite simplistic as the '100' is a very minimalistic design in one simple shade of dark blue. However, the Warner Bros logo is 3D and features multiple shades of blue that differ from the rest of the design, making it look misplaced.

Because it's Friday, I have decided to take matters into my own hands, and have changed the logo to a dark blue silhouette with the WB in white showing (see below).

How much better does that look? (Image credit: Warner Bros/Future)

We doube Warner Bros will pay much attention to our changes, but now we can sleep happy knowing that that logo catastrophe has been fixed. If you'd like to have a go at designing your own logo, then why not download Illustrator today and get creating?

