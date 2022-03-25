These new Xbox controllers are way nicer than the PS5 DualSense remotes

Earlier this week, Xbox released two bizarre custom Sonic-themed Xbox controllers. But already, we've been treated to a look at the game consoles' spring collection of controllers – and I'm not going to lie, I'm sort of in love with the designs.

In perfect shades of pastel pink, purple, blue, yellow and white, the new Xbox Series X/S controller collection is brimming with spring vibes. But the designs aren't just a pretty face – nope, these youthful controllers also have special features to enhance your gaming experience. Loving the sound of the Xbox consoles, and are yet to get your hands on one? Make sure you check out our guide on where to buy the Xbox series S.

Which is your favourite? (Image credit: Microsoft)

Partnered with PowerA, OtterBox and 8BitDo, Microsoft has created six stunning controllers (and one case), with three different designs to enhance play (see above). The PowerA remotes (the controllers with the white wires) all feature two programmable gaming buttons on the back of the design.

8BitDo's design (the pink remote with the black wire) also features two buttons on the back of the design, but the fun doesn't stop there. This remote also features button mapping, so you can adjust everything from the vibration to the trigger sensitivity.

The PowerA controller in the Pastel Dream colour (Image credit: Microsoft/PowerA)

The OtterBox design is particularly interesting. In the colour Lilac Dream, the controller case sits tightly on your Xbox Series X/S controller as a durable case. The clear glitter shell fits on the remote and houses customisable grips that you can swap onto your device. This case is perfect for any of those gamers with gamer rage (cough, not me, cough) as it's super sturdy.

The designs will set you back between $37.99 and $44.99 – and considering how nice they look, I'm tempted to buy the whole collection. I love the colours and the patterns on the designs, especially the Cotton Candy Blue and Lilac Swirl remotes (so Xbox, hit me up). And I'm sorry Sony, but these remotes look way nicer than the new DualSense controllers. Plus, imagine how good it would be to play your favourite games with two extra buttons that you've tailored to your game – pretty cool, right?

We'll have to wait until April to get our mitts on the controllers, but in the meantime, why not prep for the launch by treating to yourself to some new games to play the controllers with? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best Xbox Series X games.

Read More: