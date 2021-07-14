Apple set to release ANOTHER new iMac (and it sounds incredible)

Just a couple of months after Apple released the stunning new M1 iMac, rumours are already suggesting that a new model could be on the way. And if the current model's 24-inch display isn't enough for you, the good news is that the biggest iMac ever could be en route.

According to Bloomberg, a larger version of the redesigned iMac is on the way, most likely to replace the 27-inch iMac, which currently still sports Apple's old design. And not only could it feature an enormous display, but it's likely to end up packing an improved chip too. Our best computers for graphic design list had better start making a (very large) space.

The larger version of the 24-inch iMac (left) could replace the discontinued 27-inch iMac (right) (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted by MacRumors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims in his newsletter that a "larger, redesigned ‌iMac‌ to replace the Intel 27-inch models is en route". And with Apple increasing the size of the standard model from 21.5 to 24 inches, Gurman thinks it's safe to assume that the 27-inch model will get the same treatment. Can we expect our first ever 32-inch iMac?

Furthermore, Gurman claims it is unlikely that the larger iMac will ship with the same M1 chip as the current model. "It likely will be an M1X, the beefier version of the current ‌M1‌, or an M2X."

We're big fans of the M1 iMac design (Image credit: Apple)

For creatives, this can only be good news. While the current M1 iMac is an absolute powerhouse, graphic designers and digital artists looking for maximum screen real-estate will have to look to one of the best 4k monitors for a truly immersive experience. But a 32-inch iMac could be exactly what many designers have been dreaming of.

While it might seem a little soon for Apple to release another iMac, it actually makes a lot of sense. Not only was the iMac Pro discontinued earlier this year, but the current 27-inch iMac features a design that dates all the way back to 2012. In short, there's definitely space in the iMac lineup for a giant model aimed at pro users, sporting a contemporary design.

A bigger screen can only be good news for creatives (Image credit: Apple)

With the MacBook Pro rumoured to be getting some serious upgrades this year and the MacBook Air set for an iMac-inspired colourful new look, it's clear that Apple isn't resting on its laurels when it comes to the Mac. If you're after the best Mac experience available right now, check out today's best M1 Mac deals below, and find more offers on our main Apple deals page.

Read more: