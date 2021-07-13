Ridiculous Super Mario smartwatch is the gadget you didn't know you needed

Ever wondered what it would be like if Super Mario lived inside your watch? Us neither – but someone at Tag Heuer clearly has. The company has just unveiled its new collaboration with Nintendo, bringing everyone's favourite moustachioed Italian plumber to your wrist.

Like some sort of Tag Heuer Tamagotchi, the Super Mario edition of the company's Connected smartwatch uses the character's likeness to communicate with the user, encouraging activity and giving congratulations for completed goals. It's the collab we didn't know we need, but hey – perhaps our best smartwatch could do with some extra Mario.

(Image credit: Tag Heuer )

According to Tag Heuer, the watch offers "a playful design for an active and iconic character". The watch dial becomes more active and animated as the wearer hits their activity goals, and as the day progresses, familiar Mario items such as the Super Mushroom, Pipe and Super Star will change his appearance.

The Super Mario Connected runs on Google's Watch OS – which doesn't offer the most intuitive wearable UI. But hey, neither Apple's nor Samsung's offerings feature Mario giving you a salute every morning, so, swings and roundabouts.

The watch sounds fun, but it ain't cheap. It'll set you back $2,150 – which, for context, would net you around seven Nintendo Switch consoles (check out the best Nintendo Switch deals if you're in the market for one, or seven). But then again, Tag Heuer is a luxury watch brand – and the cost of the Mario edition is in keeping with the rest of the Connect models.

As for whether the Mario design detracts from that 'luxury' look, well, that's up to you. For our money, it's worth checking out the best Apple Watch deals if you're after a sleek-looking smartwatch for a fraction of the price. But there's no denying that Tag Heuer's Mario watch has bucketloads of charm. If you've got the cash to spare, we'd say it's-a worth your time.

Read more: