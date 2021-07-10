Forget the iPhone 13, Apple's iPhone 14 could have the feature we all want

It's a feature that's been rumoured to be hitting the iPhone for years, but there's still no sign of Apple's ProMotion display on mobile. Currently confined to just the iPad Pro, the ultra-high refresh rate is one of the most anticipated upgrades – but we might have to wait a little longer for it to grace the entire line up.

According to new reports, the entire iPhone 14 range is set to feature the 120hz display rate, whereas on this year's iPhone 13 it'll only be the two Pro models that carry the tech. All four iPhone 12 models are currently among our best camera phones – but if there's one thing that could make them even better, it's an improved display.

A recent render of the upcoming iPhone 13 (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

According to The Elec , LG is planning to begin producing displays capable of a 120Hz refresh rate in 2022. Currently, LG only produces Apple's low-end, 60Hz displays (such as those on the iPhone 12), with Samsung supplying the higher-end displays expected to hit the iPhone 13 Pro. With two suppliers offering 120Hz displays, the likelihood, as speculated by MacRumors, is that by 2022, every iPhone could feature the tech.

A 120hz display rate allows for super-smooth scrolling and animations. And while it might seem a luxury for a smartphone, several of Apple's rivals have begun producing phones with 120hz displays – it makes sense for the company to keep up with the competition. And for creatives on the go, an improved display can only be good news – especially for those looking for accuracy in motion and animation.

The ProMotion display is currently only found on the iPad Pro (Image credit: Apple)

Time will tell whether a 120hz display does indeed hit the entire iPhone 14 lineup (and indeed the iPhone 13 Pro), but with the feature rumoured for so many years now, we wouldn't be surprised it if finally arrives either this year – or next. But while it might not feature the world's slickest refresh rate, the iPhone 12 line-up is certainly refreshing in many other ways – check out today's best deals below, and be sure to check out our best Apple deals for more offers.

