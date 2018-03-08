1 day to go, 3 big reasons to attend Vertex!

Vertex, our one-day event bringing the CG community together, is nearly upon us. We have so much on offer that we can't wait to share with you, but in the meantime here are our top three things to start getting excited about.

If you haven't picked up your ticket yet, do so today and join us on 13th March at Olympia London. Don't forget you can get a free pass to the expo area, where you can see some talks, access the Ask An Artist area and more – just make sure you register for your free ticket .

01. World-class speakers

As general manager of ILM, Scott Ross ran the studio for George Lucas, before founding Digital Domain with James Cameron and Stan Winston

Our headline speakers are some of the most inspirational industry leaders around. We've got co-founder of Digital Domain Scott Ross talking about British VFX after Brexit; Chaos Group's Chris Nichols on Digital Humans; Ben Morris from ILM on the VFX behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi and much more.

Not only do we have amazing speakers on the main stage and great workshops, though, we also have fantastic talks lined up for you in the free expo area. There's no charge, but don't forget to register for your free ticket.

This area will also host a talk from The Mill's Will MacNeil, titled Adventures in Procedural Design. MacNeil is an award-winning motion graphics designer and animator, and he's worked across a broad range of projects in VR, installations, music videos and commercials. His recent clients include Lush, Vue Cinemas, Sony PlayStation and Huawei.

We also have Maxon's Jonas Pilz talking about Cinema 4D MoGraph, Blue Zoo talking about the making of their animated shorts, DoveTail Games' Jess Magnus talking about Environment Art for Games and Career Progression, and much more.

Find out more about the talks in the free expo area.

02. There are 15 amazing prizes to be won

15 Vertex attendees could be lucky enough to win one of the incredible prizes our partners have on offer. We will be announcing the winners after the panel, so stick around to see if it's you – and, of course, to attend our networking event, where you can mingle with the best in the industry.

The prizes:

1x Forest Pack licence from iToo Soft

1x RealFlow 10 from Next Limit

1x RealFlow | Cinema 4D 2 from Next Limit

1x Maxwell 4 (Studio and/or any of the integration plugins available)

1x ftrackftrack Studio account with 10 users for 12 months subscription (worth $2,400)

1x Escape Studios' Intro to Houdini course in 2018

1x Escape Studios Taster Day voucher

1x Blackmagic Filmmaker’s kit (URSA Mini 4K, with Fusion and DaVinci Resolve Studio)

1x License of KeyShot Pro, worth $1,995.

3x six-month access to AnimDojo

2x X-Particles and Cycles 4D licenses from Insydium

1x PullItDown Pro Licence worth 400 EUROS from Thinkinetic

03. Get one-on-one time with pro artists

Our Ask An Artist section gives you a rare opportunity to troubleshoot with the pros

In our Ask An Artist area, you can spend some one-on-one time with talented people in the industry, who will answer those burning questions or workflow problems you have.

We have lined up...

Valentina Rosselli, MPC – texturing technical director

Joel Best, Framestore – generalist technical director

Andrew Baggarley, Dneg – surfacing lead

Zakaria Boumediane, Framestore – senior environment technical director

Stephen Molyneaux – freelance concept artist

Ant Ward – generalist and 3D World contributor

We have even more on offer for you at Vertex, including portfolio reviews, an expo area showcasing the latest tech and a networking event.

Don't miss out! Get your ticket now or register for a free expo pass. And don't forget to download our show guide too. See you there.

