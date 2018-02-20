Press Start on your game art skills at Vertex

Want to kickstart your career in the video games industry? Then you can't miss our debut event Vertex, featuring the likes of RARE, Creative Assembly and more!

Create with Creative Assembly

You'll learn from Creative Assembly's character artist Danny Sweeney about all the secrets behind Total War: Warhammer I & II. You'll find out how the team approached and overcame problems as well as developed High Elf and Dark Elf units. For the RTS fans, this is one not to miss!

Review your work with RARE

And if you're looking to get a job as a game artist but are not sure how to get there, RARE's 3D lead Jorge Sanchez, animator Ellen Parkes and 2D concept artist Victoria Hall are perfect for showing you how to boost your portfolio presentations in our Portfolio Review sessions! Remember that the Review sessions will need to be booked beforehand on the day as you arrive.

Discover low-poly worlds

Meanwhile Anna Hollinrake, Dream Reality Interactive senior concept and environment artist and BAFTA Breakthrough Artist, will be explaining the process of building a highly efficient art style that uses traditional artistic principles to get the most visual appeal out of your tech on the main stage.

Venture into VR

Or maybe you're already an artist working in the industry but are looking to get into VR? Then Glen Southern's workshop is unmissable. Working within a virtual reality environment, Glen will show the process of concepting a character, using tools such as Oculus Medium.

Step up your game textures with Substance

And finally, the software on the lips of every game artist are the Substance suite of tools by Allegorithmic, and CEO and founder Dr Sebastien Deguy will be discussing how the tools are empowering today's artists. The Substance suite has been used to create incredible textures on games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, Prey, Halo Wars 2, Call of Duty Black Ops II and much, much more!

There are still some amazing Vertex speakers we’ve yet to announce so keep an eye on our website, where you can also find out more about the other amazing speakers, workshops, recruitment fair, networking event, expo and more.

