5 quality design bundles for budding designers

Finding the right tools for your latest creative endeavours can, at times, seem overwhelming if you're on a tight budget. Quality should never be compromised just because you don't own the newest version of Photoshop or Illustrator. Conquer your goals and create amazing visuals with these bundles – with savings of up to 95% off.

01. Youzgin Design App

Easily create and design stunning Facebook Ads and covers, banners, video graphics, Kindle covers, infographics, memes, and so much more without the hefty price tag of expensive design programs such as Photoshop or Canva. With access to over 1.7 million free images and almost 2,000 high-definition templates, this graphic design suite allows you to produce stunning visuals efficiently.

Get a lifetime subscription today for $39 (91% off $468).

02. Super Vectorizer 2 for Mac

Serving as a fantastic Illustrator alternative, Super Vectorizer 2 helps you create stunning vector art for your web design needs. Automatically convert bitmap images like JPEG, GIF, and PNG to clean, scalable vector graphics like AI, SVG, DXF, and PDF. This tool comes complete with a newly equipped image-quantisation algorithm tool, allowing for treatments such as tracing colour, skeletonisation, line vectors, and much more.

Get a lifetime license today for $19 (68% off $60).

03. Viddyoze Animation Templates

With video quickly becoming the number one digital medium, access to stunning animation content is being requested more and more. Viddyoze allows you to create animated video assets with just a few clicks, even if you have no experience in animation. This cloud-based platform will enable you to browse through a vast selection of eye-catching logos, call to action templates, 3D animations, and much more to create your masterpiece.

Get a lifetime subscription today for $89 (95% off $2,000).

04. Stencil Unlimited

If you're looking to create unique visuals for all your marketing needs, Stencil Unlimited is for you. Content for social media, blogs, presentations, and more can be created with over 2,200,000 stunning royalty-free images, and 37 universal image sizing presets. You can even schedule your content straight through this tool and share your images instantly.

Get a 1-year subscription today for $49 (65% off $144).

05. Fotor Online Pro

Make photo editing easier with Fotor, an all-in-one visual solution that helps you edit photos, create collages, and more. Easily crop, retouch, and add creative elements to your images with this easy to use drag and drop tool. With access to a wealth of unique templates and impressive HDR technology (that allows for a more extensive range of lighting), your images and designs are bound to pop.

Get a lifetime subscription today for $69.99 (87% off $539.4).

