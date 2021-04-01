Adobe's new Design Mobile Bundle is an awesome deal for iPad users

Creative Cloud on iOS has come a long way since Photoshop launched in 2019. While the app was originally met with mixed reviews, a steady stream of updates and tweaks has turned Adobe's mobile experience into a compelling option for creatives. And now, a new all-in-one subscription plan has arrived to make it even more tempting.

The new Adobe Design Mobile Bundle brings together four of Adobe's best mobile apps, including Photoshop and Illustrator, along with 100GB of Creative Cloud storage. If you're looking for another awesome Adobe deal, this Creative Cloud All Apps Plan offer (it ends today!).

Get 20% off Adobe CC All Apps plan: £49.94 £39.95

Save 20%: Adobe has knocked 20% off the price of its all apps plan in EMEA regions. That means it's now just £39.95 a month. If you've been thinking of getting a subscription, now is the time to buy. Offer ends 1 April 2021

View Deal

The Design Mobile Bundle includes Photoshop and Illustrator for iPad, Fresco for iPad and iPhone, as well as Adobe Spark and the Creative Cloud app. The latter gives the user access to thousands of Adobe fonts (check out our best free fonts if you're looking for typographical inspiration).

The bundle includes Photoshop and Illustrator for iPad (Image credit: Adobe)

"In the development of all successful technologies there comes a tipping point — a moment when technology, design, availability, and an understanding of the needs of the market all mature and that technology suddenly seems not only viable, but inevitable," says Adobe's Scott Belsky in a blog post introducing the new plan. "I believe we are at that tipping point now with mobile creative tools."

The bundle knocks a huge 50% off the cost of each individual app, coming in at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. At present, the deal appears to be limited to the US (but those in EMEA can take advantage of the brilliant 20% off All Apps Plan above).

With no access to the desktop versions of apps like Photoshop and Illustrator, the Design Mobile Bundle won't be for everyone. But if you're a creative who mainly works on an iPad, 50% off is a pretty sweet deal. Non-iOS users are also out of luck here – but thankfully, many of the best Photoshop alternatives and llustrator alternatives are available for Android.