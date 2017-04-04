Adobe and Google reveal new unified CJK typeface

Today, Adobe and Google announced the release of new typeface Source Han Serif, the second Pan-CJK typeface family from Adobe Type, and the serif complement to Source Han Sans.

Developed in response to a need for a unified typeface design to serve the 1.5 billion people in East Asia, the new design looks consistent across four different East Asian languages: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean. The typeface includes 65,535 glyphs in each of its seven weights, and aims to emphasise shared elements between the languages while honouring the diversity of each.

Creating a universal CJK font is no easy feat – it took a wealth of creative talent, including the teams at Adobe and Google, as well as partner foundries Sandoll Communications in Korea, Iwata Corporation in Japan, and Changzhou SinoType in China to complete design work.

Source Han Serif was developed in response to a need for a unified typeface design to serve the 1.5 billion people in East Asia

Source Han Serif is available for immediate desktop and web use via Adobe Typekit as well as GitHub. It is also available via Google under the name Noto Serif CJK.

Related articles: