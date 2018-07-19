This simple trick means instant asset sharing between Apple devices

We've already seen that Twitter is an excellent place to pick up a nifty productivity tip, especially for apps like Photoshop CC. And while we've just about got over the secret Photoshop eyedropper trick that was blowing people's minds earlier in the week, another tip has come along that's left designers on social media equally stunned.

Calligrapher Ian Barnard, who we discovered this week is a dab hand with a cheap pen, discovered how effortless it is to copy and paste from an iPad straight to a Mac and shared his find on Twitter.

Did you know you can copy and paste from your iPad to your Mac? I've literally just found this out by accident. #gamechangerMarch 27, 2017

His followers quickly registered their shock and delight, then Barnard tweeted a short video clip explaining how it's done. Minds were blown.

Say goodbye to emailing files to yourself and downloading them with this simple swipe-and-tap alternative. Just make sure both devices are on the same network before you give this a go.

Here's how I found out about the copy & paste feature from the iPad ➡️Mac. #video pic.twitter.com/dcibcGJKAqMarch 27, 2017

