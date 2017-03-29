Watch this calligrapher create perfect script with just a Crayola pen

They say only bad workers blame their tools, and if this video from calligrapher Ian Barnard is anything to go by that's certainly the case.

In a short video posted on his Twitter feed, you can see the lettering artist creating the kind of beautiful calligraphy that wouldn't look out of place on a fancy coffee shop sandwich board, armed with just a children's Crayola felt-tip pen.

If you're struggling to justify your artistic shortcomings by pinning the blame on your shoddy equipment, prepare to feel inadequate...

Even if you own the most expensive pen in the world it'll make no difference if you don't put in the practice. Practice first. Tools second. pic.twitter.com/A7D46qXqN8March 21, 2017

Yes, it appears that practice really does make perfect. And if this video has inspired you to ditch calligraphy fonts and have a go at hand-drawn lettering yourself, you're in luck! Ian has guideline brushes you can download for free on his site. Check them out in the video below.

Download these for free on my site. https://t.co/VpC897WsJk pic.twitter.com/r3sOHSmLqzMarch 27, 2017

Related articles: