Is this the biggest piece of calligraphy ever created?

Pokras Lampas is one of the most innovative and inspiring typographers out there. Based in Moscow, he has created work for big name brands such as Nike as well as embarking on personal projects that push the norm of the discipline. Here, he created a monumental installation that has taken our breath away.

"This project breaks records on the complexity and scale in the world," begins Lampas. "It was a real challenge for me and my team. We designed a brush with an ink surface of 1 meter using four big brooms specifically for this event. We could've failed many times due to the rain and problems with the delivery of hundreds of liters of paint from another city.

"My emotions from the last drawn line were extremely bright, so now I want to do something even larger and crazier." Using nearly a tonne of paint to create this work, its height equals a twenty-two storey building. We are more than impressed.

The calligraphy is over 1600 square foot

The team used nearly a tonne of paint for the project

Even from far away, the calligraphy is stunning

