Adobe Illustrator gets Image Crop tool in latest update

Rejoice! After listening hard to the design community's pleas, Adobe has added a crop tool to Illustrator. And that's not all that Adobe's been up to – the design software behemoth has announced a major update to InDesign's user interface, and much more…

But not quite yet. At the time of writing, Adobe has postponed the release of these updates but promises that they will be coming soon!

So if the renewal of your Creative Cloud subscription is dependent upon Adobe's inclusion of Image Crop, you will have to hang on for a few days.

In the meantime, here's what we know about the upcoming update, and we'll flesh out further details when we know them.

Adobe Illustrator celebrated its 30th birthday this year - now it has a new tool

Illustrator CC highlights

Image Crop: By popular request from the design community, creatives no longer need to switch to Photoshop CC or use masks to crop images. The ability to crop embedded images now reduces the size of Illustrator CC files, resulting in increased tool performance.

InDesign CC highlights

Modern, new user experience : Users now have access to a brand-new user interface that is flat, modern, and easy to navigate. The tools and panels feature new icons that allow creatives to focus on their work with fewer distractions. Users can now customise their workspace with four different UI themes: dark, medium-dark, medium-light, and light.

: Users now have access to a brand-new user interface that is flat, modern, and easy to navigate. The tools and panels feature new icons that allow creatives to focus on their work with fewer distractions. Users can now customise their workspace with four different UI themes: dark, medium-dark, medium-light, and light. Redesigned New Documents panel: Novice and expert designers alike can jump-start print, web, and mobile projects with design-ready templates from Adobe Stock. Templates are easily accessible when a user creates a new document.

Read our hands-on review of the latest version of Adobe Illustrator CC 2017 here.