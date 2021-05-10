How to find out your Adobe Photoshop superhero name

The official Adobe Photoshop Twitter account has been on solid form lately. From niche graphic design jokes to pithy polls, it's been serving up all manner of 'hashtag relatable' content in recent months – and this latest call out might be the most fun yet.

The company wants to know your graphic design superhero title – and to find it, all you have to do is take the words 'The Incredible' and add the name of your last .psd file. And as you can imagine, the results are pretty hilarious. Check out the best Adobe deals if you're ready to create some PSDs (aka superhero names) of your own.

Your superhero name is 'The Incredible' + the name of your last saved .psd file.May 6, 2021 See more

From The Incredible Logo to The Incredible Buenos Aires Meat Platter, there are plenty of weird and wonderful names out there (some of which have left us really wanting to know what kind of image the artist was working on).

But, predictably, by far the most common Superhero names are a tribute to how it seems 99.999% of Photoshop users choose to name their files. The Incredible Jskirjandbdhsjjs, The Incredible Aasfqefqwdf and, of course The Incredible Final Final Final (Final) will be all-too relatable for every graphic designer out there. (Check out our best Photoshop tutorials if you're keen to iron out some dodgy Photoshop habits – we all have them).

The Incredible ejsheijevwuwkqh_final_final_iswearitsfinal(2).psd https://t.co/XbChKi0LioMay 7, 2021 See more

The Incredible Final_Final_PNG_Final_Fadkdjd https://t.co/a7uAr8iG3VMay 7, 2021 See more

The incredible DSC_398.psd https://t.co/IJQ4VqvJoVMay 7, 2021 See more

From the ultimate graphic design joke of 2020 to last month's call-out for everyone's weirdest editing habits, the Photoshop Twitter account has certainly offered some fun distractions lately.