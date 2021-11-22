Serif slashes 30% off award-winning Affinity apps for Black Friday

What could be better than innovative and versatile creative software? Innovative and versatile creative software that doesn't break the bank. And today Serif is making that dream come true, cutting 30% off the price of everything in the Affinity store, which includes award-winning software Affinty Designer, Affinity Photo and Affinity Publisher.

Affinity apps are the go-to creative software for many an artist and designer, so much so all of the apps maintain a permanent spot in our pick of the best graphic design software money can buy. Unlike other creative software, Affinity apps can be purchased for a one-off payment, and with this epic Black Friday offer, you can get any (or all) of them for a bargain price.

If you're a creative that works solely on your iPad and you are loving the sound of these amazing deals, then you're in luck. Serif has also cut the cost of its iPad app versions by 50%, meaning you can now download Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo for just $9.99/£8.99 each if you purchase this week.

Affinity desktop app Black Friday deals

Affinity Designer: $49.99 Affinity Designer: $49.99 / £47.99 $37.99/£32.99

Save 30%: Affinity Designer is the must-have software for illustrators, web designers, game developers and other design-focused creatives. You only have to pay once for this brilliant software, so treat yourself while it's this cheap.

Affinity Photo: $49.99/47.99 Affinity Photo: $49.99/47.99 $37.99/£32.99

Save 30%: Affinity's answer to Photoshop is Affinity Photo. You'll only have to pay once to own this innovative photo-editing software forever. Hurry, the offer ends soon.

Affinity Publisher: $49.9/47.99 Affinity Publisher: $49.9/47.99 $37.99/£32.99

Save 30%: Affinity Publisher is the perfect software to suit all your publication needs as it helps you to combine images, graphics and text to make beautiful layouts ready for publication. Pay this one-off fee and own this quality software forever.

Affinity iPad app Black Friday deals

Affinity Designer for iPad: $21.99/£19.49 Affinity Designer for iPad: $21.99/£19.49 $9.99/£8.99

Don't fear if you don't have a desktop to support your creative work. Affinity also offers its software on the iPad. It's ridiculously cheap to purchase and own this innovative software on your iPad.

Affinity Photo for iPad: $ Affinity Photo for iPad: $ 12.99/£19.49 $9.99/£8.99

The award-winning software is also available to install on your iPad. You'll only have to pay $9.99/£8.99 once to own the Affinity iPad app forever. Hurry, the offer ends soon.

Because the sale is store-wide, it means that you can also buy a number of add-ons like brush packs, overlays, templates and textures for as little as £5.99. You can also get your hands on Affinity's super-handy workbooks for just £25.99, which will guide you through your chosen software and is jam-packed full of tips and tricks to enhance your Affinity experience (but there are plenty of Affinity tutorials on the official website if you'd prefer.)

