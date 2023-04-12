I asked AI what the Nintendo Switch Pro and PS6 will look like

AI has proved a hugely controversial topic in the world of art and design, with concerns surrounding copyright and ethics plaguing the tech since text-to-image generators went big last year. But it looks like we don't have to worry about AI predicting the future – yet.

Adobe launched Firefly, its new generative AI model, last month – and users can now join the waitlist to try the beta. We have early access to Firefly, and asked it to generate images of the much-rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro console, along with the slightly more distant PS6 And, er, yeah – we're not sure it's quite on the money. (Wondering what all the fuss is about? Check out the weirdest art created with AI).

Introducing the Nintendo Switch Pro (Image credit: Future)

Let's start with the Nintendo Switch Pro (sorry, Nintendo STWEH PRO – Firefly seems to have issues with words even when they're literally in the text prompt). It looks like we can expect something very plastic (and almost GBA-shaped, if the bottom-left is anything to go by).

And it seems the PS6 could resemble... a microwave? Not content with the PS5 looking like an enormous WiFi router, Sony could model the next generation of PlayStation (titled PLYYEN 6) on the popular kitchen appliance. Or, in the case of the bottom-left example, have it somewhat resemble a GameCube with a portable monitor.

Why, look – it's the PS6! (Image credit: Future)

Of course, it's a little unfair to ask Adobe Firefly to design two consoles that very much don't exist yet – but we'd at least expect it to base its concepts on the current consoles. Then again, Adobe has been at pains to point out that Firefly is only trained on Adobe Stock images rather than than copyrighted material ("Firefly would not recognise Mickey Mouse"), so perhaps even existing games consoles are outside its remit – which rather demonstrates the limitations this brings.

Still, as a mind-blowing comparison image recently showed, AI image generation has come a long, long way in the last 12 months alone. Adobe Firefly is still the new kid on the block – perhaps it'll be generating terrifyingly believable images with the rest of them in a few months' time.

