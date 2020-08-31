You won't believe how much this original Apple logo LED just sold for

Apple isn't exactly known for the cheapness of its products, from the expensive Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro to the ludicrous Mac Pro (not to mention its auxiliary wheels). But while many Apple fans are happy to keep shelling out on its products, some are prepared to go further than others – as demonstrated by an unbelievable recent auction listing.

An original Apple neon rainbow logo just became the most expensive LED sign ever sold, going for a whopping $81,300 (we won't even try to work out how many iPads you could bag for that). It might be one of the best logos of all time, but is a shiny neon version worth almost $100k?

All this for just $81,300 (Image credit: Soethebys )

According to the original listing, the sign is suspended within a square acrylic shadow box, measuring 34.5" x 34.5". It features "general wear consistent with age" (don't we all), and would have been hung outside an authorised Apple retailer at some point around the late 1970s.

Sotheby's estimated that the sign would go for the more modest (but still massive) $10,000, but it ended up smashing this estimate eight times over. Then again, it's worth remembering that Apple is a company revered for its designs – and the original rainbow logo is one of its most beloved. Rather the sleek, silvery-grey affair it is today, Apple's original logo was positively bursting with colour.

The rainbow was rumoured to be returning last year (Image credit: MacRumors)

We've seen other Apple rainbow logo auctions, such as this original 1970s poster back in March (which fetched over $20,000), but nothing quite as extravagant as this neon sign. And while we wouldn't hand over $80k for the pleasure, we'd love to see the rainbow logo make a reappearance, as was rumoured to be happening with last year's iPhone 11. Sadly, that never came to pass – but that didn't stop the iPhone 11 from becoming our best camera phone. Check out today's best deals below:

Read more