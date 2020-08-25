New iPhone 12 leak is the most exciting one yet

As is always the case in the weeks before a new iPhone reveal, rumours are flying in from all angles about the iPhone 12. One of the most on-again/off-again rumours involves a massive upgrade to the phone's display – and one renowned Apple leaker thinks we could be in for good news.

Along with huge battery and camera upgrades (we've no doubt the iPhone 12 will join our best camera phones list), rumours that the iPhone 12 will get a 120hz ProMotion display have abounded for months – along with just as many rumours that it won't. But Apple leaker Jon Prosser (below) has told fans not to give up on the idea just yet.

Don’t give up on 120hz on 12 Pro yet...August 23, 2020

A 120hz display rate would allow for super-smooth scrolling and animations. The only Apple device to feature this screen tech is the 2020 iPad Pro – making it a brilliant device for animators and video editors looking for precision in motion. This might seem a luxury for a smartphone, but the iPhone 12 is already looking like a truly portable powerhouse for creatives, with immense battery and processor performance. With the addition of a ProMotion display, the iPhone 12 could well become a tiny yet formidable tool for digital artists on the go.

Recent renders of the upcoming iPhone 12 (Image credit: svetapple.sk)

In subsequent tweets, Prosser tells followers his sources have seen the tech in action on iPhone 12 models, though he's "not sure it will make launch" – suggesting the feature could be enabled with a future iOS update.

Twitter user @abjornx, noticed an option to limit the frame rate to 60Hz on his iPhone 11 Pro after updating his iPhone to iOS 14 Beta 5. This possibly hints that we could see a 120Hz display on this years iPhone 12 Pro models. pic.twitter.com/bhdHASh4qOAugust 21, 2020

Prosser's tweet isn't the only evidence that ProMotion might be back on the cards for the iPhone 12. As iAppleTimes reports (above), users have spotted an option to limit frame rate to 60hz in the latest iOS 14 beta. All current iPhone are only capable of 60hz, suggesting that future iPhone could well be capable of a much smoother frame rate.

While Apple has admitted that the iPhone 12 will arrive a few weeks later than planned, we hopefully don't have long to wait to find out exactly what's in store. In the meantime, don't forget to check out the Apple Back to School Sale for a rare deal direct from the company itself.

