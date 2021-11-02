Rare Apple M1 MacBook Pro price drop is unmissable

Now's a great time to buy a MacBook Pro. With Apple releasing the all new, M1 Pro/Max-chipped 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros last month, its still-brilliantly-fast older brother, the 2020, M1-chipped MacBook Pro, is currently having a great saving. Right now you can save $100 off the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro over at B&H Photo - now down from $1,299 to $1,199.

This is one of the best deals we've seen on the 2020, M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, with 256GB SSD. And when you put it in context with the new 14-inch, M1 Pro MacBook Pro, which is currently going for $1,999, it's well-worth considering.

The MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) is a particularly great choice for digital creatives, be they graphic designers or video editors, as you can see by our hands-on MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review.

Read on for the best deals on the M1, 2020 MacBook Pro in the US, UK, and rest of the world.

The best MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) deals: US

Image MacBook Pro (M1, 2020): $1,299 $1,199 at B&H Photo

Save $100: Right now is a great time to buy a 2020 model of the MacBook Pro. With its super-fast M1 chip, this is a powerful and beautiful laptop that's getting a price drop thanks to the brand new M1 Pro-chipped MacBook.

Image MacBook Pro (M1, 2020): $1,299 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $100: This is the exact same deal as above, but from the retailer Best Buy. Each retailer offers different exchange options, and finance repayments, but as far as money saved, these are both the best deal you'll find.

Image MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999 $899 at Best Buy

Save $100: If you don't need the heavier (and heavier-priced) MacBook Pro, the Air is also currently having a great saving. It actually equals the Pros above in most ways, but is lighter and has better battery life, so well worth it.

The best MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) deals: UK

Image Best deal MacBook Pro (M1, 2020): £1,299 £1,167 at AO

Save £132 (10%): A huge saving, this is the cheapest you'll find the M1, 2020, 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB and 256 SSD in the UK right now. For context, Curry's is currently offering the same model for £1,187.

Image MacBook Pro (M1, 2020): £1,299 £1,167 at Amazon

Save £132 (10%): If you prefer to buy from Amazon, this is exactly the same saving as above - the joint best deal on the MacBook Pro in the UK right now. Again, this is the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook model.

Image MacBook Air (M1, 2020): £999 £920 at Amazon

Save £80: Still want the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, and the super fast M1 chip, plus 13-inch screen – but want to pay even less? Consider the MacBook Air, which is currently enjoying a £80 off at Amazon.

