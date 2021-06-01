Apple Memorial Day sale STILL ON: Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 6 and more

Memorial Day 2021 has officially ended, and yet we're still seeing a few worthwhile deals on Apple products that haven't ended with June 1, such as $70 off the Apple Watch Series 6, now only $329 at Amazon.

There are some other decent savings on MacBooks, AirPods and iPads, all detailed below, and although they're not the absolute best prices we've seen, they're still worth a look at if you're looking for an Apple product right now.

As Memorial Day is officially over, we're not sure how long these deals will last – probably as long as the stock does – so it's worth acting quickly if any of them catch your eye.

We've also rounded up the pick of Memorial Day Sale deals over here, some of which are still live. And if you're still looking for a deal on Apple and other creative design products, be sure to check out our run down of what to expect this Amazon Prime Day 2021 (which we think will happen this June), and some specific Amazon Prime Day Apple deals here.

Apple Memorial Day sales 2021: Deals still on!

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS): $399 | $329 at Amazon

Save $70: The latest Apple Watch is the best yet, and comes with heart rate tracker and more. This 44mm model is striking with its red sports band, but equally as striking is the $70 savings attached.

View Deal

MacBook Air, 13-inch (M1, 2020): $999 $949.99 at Amazon

Save $49: Apple changed things up with its M1 chip last year, making their own products faster than ever. That's certainly the case with this MacBook Air – as we found out in our five star hands-on review. This model has 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

View Deal

iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 2020): $599 $549 at Amazon

Save $50: This is the 2020, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display model of the iPad Air, and comes with 64GB storage and True Tone and P3 wide colour. There are five colours to choose from, and all come with a $50 saving.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52: Currently the best Apple in-ear headphones, the AirPods Pro are active noise-cancelling and has adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear. Sweat and water-resistant, they're great for a workout or as your number 1 choice of commuting headphones.

View Deal

Related articles: