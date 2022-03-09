The Apple Memorial Day sale 2022 will be here before you know it and we expect it to be the biggest yet. As part of the wider Memorial Day sale in the US, the Apple Memorial Day sale 2022 is likely to see massive discounts on all of Apple's best-loved products, from AirPods Pros to MacBook Airs. But you won't need to search the internet to find the best discounts – we'll be updating this post right here with all the best Apple Memorial Day sale 2022 deals as they appear.

The public holiday falls on Monday 30 May but retailers are likely to start their Apple Memorial Day sales 2022 ahead of that. We've covered the event for many years, and we usually see the deals start to come in in the week leading up to the weekend before Memorial Day itself.

If you want a broader look at the best Memorial Day sale 2022 deals, we've got you covered there. And if you want to see deals on Apple products in general, see our regular guide to the best Apple deals. For now though, here's everything you need to know about the Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022.

Apple Memorial Day sale 2022: early highlights

The Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022 is still some time away, but there are still plenty of Apple deals already on offer. These are some of the best deals right now.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59: Apple's top-of-the-range noise-cancelling earbuds offer fantastic sound quality. Amazon knocked them down to £197 during the Apple Memorial Day sale in 2021, but right now they're even cheaper at $189.99.



Apple Watch SE (GPS): $279 $244 at Amazon

Save: $35.00: Discounts on Apple smartwatches crop up now and again and we saw discounts of up to $50 on the Series 6 in the last Apple Memorial Day sale. Maybe we'll see savings on the Series y this year, but right now, Amazon has this saving on the Apple Watch SE.



Apple iPad Pro 11 $899 $849 at Amazon

Save $50: The 11-inch iPad Pro comes with Apple's M1 CPU making it super fast, while the 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide colour looks incredible. You get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras too. A saving of $50 is better than nothing.

MacBook Air, 13-inch (M1, 2020): $999 $949.99 at Amazon

Save $49: Apple's also packed its own silicon into its MacBooks. That makes this 2020 MacBook Air mighty powerful for its slim form. This model has 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.



iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 2020): $599 $539 at Amazon

Save $60: Apple's just announced a new 5th generation iPad Air, so we might see bigger discounts to come on the previous 2020 model, which is already cheaper than in was in the last Memorial Day sale with 10% off at Amazon now.



When is the Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022?

Memorial Day 2022 falls on Monday 30 May, and the biggest Apple Memorial Day sale discounts are likely to be found on the Monday and the weekend before. However, since Memorial Day is the first major retail event of the year, retailers are often keen to make the most of it. In previous years we've seen good Apple Memorial Day deals appearing in the week before Memorial Day itself, and even earlier in May, so watch this space to find the best deals as they appear since we'll be updating the list of offers below live as more discounts appear.

Apple Memorial Day Sale 2022: what to expect?

Based on our experience of many prior years of Apple Memorial Day sales, we can predict that we'll see good savings on iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and more. In 2021, the Apple Memorial Day sale saw savings of $50 on the Apple Air Pods Pro, $70 off the Apple Watch Series 6 and $50 to $100 off certain iPads and MacBooks. We expect to see similar savings this year, with large savings possible on older Apple products.

Does Apple have sales on Memorial Day?

Apple itself doesn't usually do sales at all. Ever. At best, during events such as Black Friday, it offers vouchers towards future purchases. That's all well and good if you're an Apple fan and you're likely to buy gear from the company (we know we certainly are), but it's not the same as a straight discount on an item you want to buy now. This means that to find the best Apple Memorial Day sale deals, you need to look at other retailers. Amazon and B&H Photo are often the best bets, along with Target, Adorama, Best Buy and Walmart.

Apple Memorial Day sale MacBook deals

MacBooks are among the most expensive of Apple products so any saving here is welcome. We saw only small savings on MacBooks during the last Apple Memorial Day sale, but considering we've already seen discounts of around $100 on the 2021 MacBook models, we might see better savings this year.

Apple Memorial Day sale iPad deals

We almost always see iPad deals during the Apple Memorial Day sale and we don't expect 2022 to be any different. With the release of the new IPad Air 5, we're particularly expecting to see retailers cut the price on the 2020 iPad Air 4, but we're likely to see more offers too. See the best current prices below.

Apple Memorial Day sale AirPods deals

We saw some decent Apple Airpods deals during the Apple Memorial Sale 2021, including around $50 off on both the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. With the new AirPods 3 having already come in for discounts since they're release last year, we reckon there could be some savings there too. See the best current Apple AirPods deals below.

Apple Memorial Day sale Apple Watch deals

We can usually rely on a few Apple Watch deals during all the major sales events. We saw up to $70 off the Apple Watch Series 6 last year. The Apple Watch Series 7 has been released since then so we might see discounts on Apple's latest smartwatch as well as on earlier models.

