The Apple Pencil 2 hits a record-low price of just $79

If you're into Apple tech and digital illustration, then chances are you'll love this deal on the second-generation Apple Pencil, now only $79 at Amazon. That's an impressive $50 off the typical $129 price, and the cheapest we've ever seen our favourite iPad stylus listed for.

This deal brings the price of the Apple Pencil 2 down to budget-friendly territory, making it the exact same price as the latest Apple Pencil USB-C. We think the budget USB-C Apple Pencil is a dealbreaker for artists, given the lack of pressure sensitivity.

But the good news is that with this price cut, you won't have to settle for affordability anymore. Between these two choices, it's a no-brainer really. If you're not too fussed about Apple products and this deal isn't the one for you – then we have a guide to the best Apple Pencil Alternatives instead that might provide some better options.

The best Apple Pencil 2 deal today

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)

Was: $129

Now: $79

Overview: We think the Apple Pencil 2 is the best of the bunch, with perfect precision, tilt, and pressure sensitivity to assist artists with their digital designs. If you only use your stylus for note-taking, that's fine too. But the second-gen Apple Pencil really shines when used for drawing. Key features: Connectivity: Bluetooth / wireless magnetic charging |Finish: Matte | Battery life: 12 hours |Thickness: 8.9mm | Weight: 20.7g | Compatibility: iPad Air (2020) and later, 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) and later, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018) and later, iPad mini 6th-gen (2021). Release date: November 2018 Price history: The lowest price we've ever seen on the Apple Pencil 2 was $89 during Black Friday, and this latest discount beats that by a further $10. Review consensus: We reviewed the Apple Pencil 2 back in 2021 and while it's certainly similar to its predecessor in terms of design, it has a few tricks up its sleeve with wireless magnetic charging and quick tap controls making it a vast improvement on the original.



