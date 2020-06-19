Get a massive $60 off the Apple Smart Keyboard now!

For a limited time, this Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th Gen) and iPad Air (3rd Gen), is having a massive sale – a whopping $60 off the original price, bringing it down to under $100!

Designed with the creative on the move in mind, the Smart Keyboard is different to Apple's Magic Keyboard, as it's both lighter and water and debris resistant, and it doubles up as a protective cover for your iPad 10.2-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch and iPad Air.

Usually $159 or more, depending on the retailer you buy from, this edition of the Apple Smart Keyboard is $99, by far the cheapest we've seen it on sale since it went on the market. If you've got an iPad or iPad Air, and you want to use your tablet as a super-portable mini laptop on the move, this is a must! But move quickly, as sales like this don't seem to last long.

Apple Smart Keyboard | $159 | $99 at Amazon

Save $60: This nifty piece of gear is a full-sized keyboard that will add another dimension to your iPad and iPad Air. Dust and water resistant, it's easy to clean and maintain, and connects easily to your tablet without needing to charge or pair. It also doubles up as a protective cover. View Deal

Here are the current other best prices for the Apple Smart Keyboard from various retailers, from around the world...

