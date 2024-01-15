THEAtari 400 is on pre-order now – and I want it so badly

The minute I saw the new Atari 400 Mini, officially called THEAtari 400, I wanted it, but I couldn't really put my finger on why. This original computer launched in 1979 by Atari and really didn't ignite the imagination, but it did quietly set the template for everything that would come next, from Atari's own 2600 to the other microcomputers, and later games consoles.

The love of miniature replica computers and games consoles is on the rise, just take a look at our guide to the best retro game consoles to see what's around, from replicas of Sega, Nintendo and PlayStation consoles as well as computers like the A500 Mini. The new Atari 400 is available for pre-order right now at Amazon, priced £99.99. (These mini replicas often sell out and are released in limited numbers.)

The 8-bit Atari 400 is a retro computer that sits closer to the Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum and Amstrad CPC rather than games consoles, and back in the day this microcomputer enabled budding coders to create games and programmes using BASIC, in this case Atari BASIC. And yes, I did code terrible games from the back pages of magazines like C&VG back in the day (I was very young).

So the new Atari 400 isn't as sexy as a NES or Sega Mega Drive 2 Mini, but it does bring back some memories and has that distinctly 70s / 80s design aesthetic that everyone loves to hate. Should more new tech come in shades of beige?

The Atari 400 is a oddity that needs celebrating. (Image credit: Retro Games / Atari)

This new mini retro console emulates all Atari 8-bit systems, from the 400 through to the 800XL, including the Atari 5200, and comes with 25 built-in games, including Lee (AKA Bruce Lee), Berzerk, Millipede, Miner 2049er, M.U.L.E, Star Raiders II, and many more. It comes with a replica Atari joystick, supports HD output via HDMI and features five USB ports for uploading ROMS.

Below take a look at some lovely images of the Atari 400 sat on your shelf or under your TV and just imagine loading up Missile Command and reliving your childhood, or visit the official Retro Games Ltd website for more Atari 400 details.

