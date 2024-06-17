Banana: the ridiculous game going viral on Steam

(Insert 'gamers have gone bananas' joke here.)

Banana
(Image credit: Pony, Sky, AestheticSpartan)

There are some incredible-looking games on the horizon, from Doom: The Dark Ages to GTA 6. But judging by the charts on gaming platform Steam over the last few days, some people will play anything. Even a game that simply involves clicking an image of a banana.

Right now, 'Banana' is the no. 2 most played game on Steam, with over 700,000 players. There are no PS5 graphics here, nor Nintendo Switch levels of family-friendly creative ingenuity. No, it's literally a picture of a banana. So why's it so popular? Money, of course. (Fancy playing something a little more, er, considered? Take a look at the best games console deals available now.)

