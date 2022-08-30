A good rebrand can reap rewards; as even the most well-known brands can do with a refresh to boost visibility and convey new messages and ideals. For newer companies a rebrand can position them ahead of their competitors. As part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, you can vote for the best rebrand of the decade in the Creative Bloq at 10 Awards.

Some major brands have made the best rebrand of the decade shortlist, including Google, Airbnb and Burger King. The entire category shortlist is available at the Creative Bloq at 10 Awards vote now page, or go to the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website for more information about this year's wider awards and how our shortlists were created. Below is the final shortlist for the best rebrand of the decade category, so scroll down and vote now!

















The best rebrand of the decade is an interesting shortlist, with some standouts and a little controversy too. For example we revealed the truth behind the controversial Airbnb rebrand back in 2014 when the new logo came in for criticism for many reasons, it's since become viewed as a fantastic rebrand. The controversial new Google logo was equally critiqued for its use of sans-serif, now we love it.

In a similar vein the new Instagram logo and font divided the internet back when the social media site came in for a rebrand earlier this year. It seems change is never seen as a good thing until it has time to bed in, perhaps.

The Burger King rebrand was a sizzling masterclass in flat design, or so we thought last year when the burger chain's logo was reworked. The Premier League's rebrand was seen as bold, and you can find out what the design world thought in our article, 'Designers react to the new Premier League logo'.

What's clear from our shortlist for the rebrand of the decade is a logo change and redesign is always controversial, and rarely lands without someone being upset. However, you can now have the final say and vote for your top rebrand (above).

