Designers react to the new Premier League logo

The new logo has sparked a huge online reaction

Earlier this week the Premier League revealed its new logo, created in collaboration with DesignStudio and Robin Brand Consultants.

Designed to reflect the Premier League's shift from title sponsorship, the new logo design is clean, crisp, and perfect for digital platforms. But with football fans being just as vocal online as designers, it had a tough crowd to please.

As we've come to expect, logo redesigns are often met with scepticism and criticism, but this rebrand seems to have gone down well with the design community.

Favorite part of this is the patterns. Hott. Brand New: New Logo for Premier League https://t.co/HafcXej38mFebruary 11, 2016

The new Premier League logo was announced yesterday and fans have been creating their own ones, here's my favourite. pic.twitter.com/6uJDByFeQgFebruary 10, 2016

New #premierleague #logo. I like it, the font is a little bit too friendly for me, but overall… https://t.co/QFPebTO3S9February 10, 2016

Sweet design but not a massive change - DesignStudio rebrands Premier League – Creative Review https://t.co/pEMxEk7fnz #logo #brandingFebruary 10, 2016

I can’t help but be impressed with the ‘mobile first’ approach to the Premier League logo. https://t.co/AE7KzRHRx3February 10, 2016

Folks don't like the new #PremierLeague logo...because Twitter hates everything. Like the old logo was irreplaceable.February 10, 2016

I actually like the new Premier League logo design, much more modern and forward thinking, less caught up in trying to appear traditional.February 9, 2016

However, there are always going to be those who prefer things the way they are.

This new Premier League logo though....awful in all pics.February 10, 2016

#PremierLeague @premierleague I know that flat-design is a trend, but why?! Why did you had to mess up PL's logo?February 10, 2016

But what do you think, is this a winning redesign or a waste of money? Let us know in the comments below!

Liked this? Read these!