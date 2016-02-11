Topics

Designers react to the new Premier League logo

Graphic design  

The Premier League recently revealed a new, accessible logo – we get the design community's reaction to the rebrand.

Preimer League new logo design

The new logo has sparked a huge online reaction

Earlier this week the Premier League revealed its new logo, created in collaboration with DesignStudio and Robin Brand Consultants.

Designed to reflect the Premier League's shift from title sponsorship, the new logo design is clean, crisp, and perfect for digital platforms. But with football fans being just as vocal online as designers, it had a tough crowd to please.

As we've come to expect, logo redesigns are often met with scepticism and criticism, but this rebrand seems to have gone down well with the design community.

However, there are always going to be those who prefer things the way they are.

But what do you think, is this a winning redesign or a waste of money? Let us know in the comments below!

