Bring your designs to life with powerful new vector graphics tool

Today sees the beta launch of Vectr, a free graphics editor for web and desktop. Aiming to help designers collaborate and create more easily, Vectr is a simple yet powerful cross-platform tool that can even get beginners designing in no time.

Designed as an alternative to over-complicated with a steep learning curve, Vectr allows creative directors and professionals from different domains to unlock the power and impact of good graphic design.

Vectr makes powerful design work easy to achieve

Vectr's ease of use means that even non-designer folk can create high-quality graphics. From software engineers and project managers, to bloggers and social media specialists, everyone can get together and work on imagery with Vectr.

To this end, Vectr, lets users post their projects directly onto Facebook and Twitter. By using a unique URL, the work remains hidden from the public, but open to other team members. This allows them to edit the copy of the project as their own.

Users can share and collaborate on a design

Currently, Vectr is one of the only cross-platform editors, capable of working on Mac, Windows, Chromebook, or Linux. But today's release doesn't mean the work is over for Vectr. Their creative team is already planning how to improve the tool and implement the marketplace for peer-to-per designs sharing. There are also plans to develop a premium account with advanced design options.