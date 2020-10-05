Can you spot the errors in these famous logos?

The best logos are instantly recognisable. From browsing a website to turning a street corner, we see well-known logos practically every day – and the most successful designs could never be mistaken for anything else. But a quiz from BuzzFeed reveals that you might not know several famous logos quite as well as you think.

The quiz features a bunch of well-known designs, all very slightly edited. All you have to do is identify and select the incorrect section of the logo. It might sound easy, but it turns out that despite seeing a logo like Google's every single day, it's surprisingly difficult to spot which letter is the wrong colour. Indeed, the quiz could pose a challenge for even the most ardent logo design fans.

Which 'o' should be yellow?

Made up of ten questions, BuzzFeed's quiz pushes you to notice the subtleties of what you see every day. Did you know there's a whole lot more white on the BMW logo than you might expect? And what colour was the 'You' in 'YouTube' before its latest rebrand?

What's the one thing that's wrong with this 7-eleven logo?

The quiz is proof that while we could easily identity most of these logos in a line-up with others, our brains don’t necessarily store the intricacies of the designs. Think about how easy it is to skip over misspelled words, especially when the first and last letters stay in the same place. This is because your brain automatically corrects what you are seeing.

One of the words in this old logo has been dunked in the wrong colour

Judging by the comments, it seems the quiz has proven easier for some users than others, with scores ranging from three to 100 percent. It's clear that memory of specific details varies between people (as these recent car logos drawn from memory also hilariously prove). Head over to Buzzfeed to see how many inaccuracies you can find. And if you fancy creating your own unmistakeable logo, our best laptops for graphic design have you covered.

Read more: