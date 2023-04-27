First poster for The Colour Purple remake gets mercilessly mocked

"You had one job."

The Colour Purple poster
(Image credit: Warner Bros/Future)

It's been over a year since the cast was revealed for this year's remake of The Colour Purple, directed by Blitz Bazawule. Based on the iconic novel, movie and, more recently, stage musical, the film is produced by Oprah Winfrey – one of the stars of Steven Spielberg's 1985 film.

There hasn't been much news about the production since then, but a minimal teaser poster has been spotted at this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas. And it's causing a few, shall we say, raised eyebrows. (Looking for inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

Now, this could very much be down to the camera it was snapped on, or the lightning in the room. But there's no denying that this poster looks more blue than purple. In what looks destined to become the next version of 'the dress', it's provoked quite the response on Twitter – mainly of the 'they had one job' variety.

Of course, once the poster officially makes its way online, we might find that it is, in fact, a subtle shade of purple. But for now, the internet is having fun with a poster for The Colour Purple that is not the colour purple. And hey, before tackling the next poster, perhaps the designers might want to take a look at our guide to colour theory.

