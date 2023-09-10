Coors Light hits a home run with hilarious commemorative can design

Reactive marketing has become a big trend that can gain exposure while playing well with fans of a brand. And Coors Light was quick to spot an opportunity when Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani took out a section of one of its digital billboards with a long foul ball at New York's Citi Field.

Videos soon began circulating on social media, and Coors reacted fast to create a clever souvenir that would allow fans to claim a little piece of baseball history. It's produced a special edition replica can with a design inspired by the square of dead pixels that Ohtani's ball left on the billboard (see our pick of the best billboard advertising).

Cheers🍻pic.twitter.com/JGLYIjZRgGAugust 29, 2023 See more

Ohtani's influence on the Coors Light can design is eminently simple. It's simply the addition of a small black square. But the humourous, and rapid, response from Coors and its advertising agency Rethink went down a storm with fans.

The limited edition $17 empty cans sold out online well before the estimated shipment date. The brand also added the black square to beverage wraps and stadium signage at Angel Stadium for a home game against the Mets and to social media imagery, accompanied with the tagline "Hits the spot".

It shows how quick thinking and execution can allow a brand to tap into, and commemorate, a viral moment. It saw the potential of an incident that happened in the real world and went viral online to create a real-world product which in turn went viral on the net, expanding the exposure.

