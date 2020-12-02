Secret Crash Bandicoot 4 logo sends fans into a spin

By

Is a Sonic the Hedgehog crossover coming?

Crash Bandicoot 4
(Image credit: Activision)

If, like many of us, you've spent a lot more time at home over the past few months, perhaps it has meant more time playing video games. And if you've managed to complete the latest Crash Bandicoot game with a high score of 106% (let's not get into how little sense that makes), you might have spotted a mysterious new logo hiding in the game.

While many were distracted by the launch of the brand new PlayStation (here's where to get your PS5), Crash Bandicoot 4 arrived on the PS4 in October – and some gamers have already finished it. Among them is Twitter user Kevin Fagaragan, who spotted the strange new logo. (Looking for logo inspiration? Our logo design guide has you covered). 

The logo appears on a TV in the game's first level, which normally cycles through the logos for Crash Bandicoot 1, 2, 3 and 4. But if (and only if) the user has hit 106%, a fifth logo also appears. The logo features an apple (sorry, 'wumpa fruit'), with orange and blue colours swirling around it. And while hardly one of the best logos of all time, it's certainly got fans scratching their heads. 

Crash Bandicoot hidden logo

A still of the new logo, which only appears when the game is 106% complete  (Image credit: Activision)

As for what the hidden Easter egg might be hinting at, Fagaragan speculates that it could be teasing the next Crash Bandicoot game. To us, it looks a little like the Firefox logo – although we wouldn't put money on a Crash-themed web browser arriving any time soon.

Crash Bandicoot and Firefox logos

Crash-themed web browser, anyone? (Image credit: Activision/Mozilla/Future Owns)

But one of the most interesting theories on Twitter involves another video game character – Sonic the Hedgehog. Some believe the two colours could represent Crash and Sonic, and are now speculating that a crossover spin-off could be on the way:

Now, there's no doubt a touch of wishful thinking going on from gamers here – after all, we only have two colours to go on. But the game developers clearly added the mysterious logo for a reason, and it's fun to speculate on what the Easter egg could be hinting at (even if nobody can be 106% sure). And to be honest, a Crash/Sonic game does sound fun – or at least more fun than a Crash-themed web browser.

We'll just have to wait until the next Crash game announcement to find out if any theories will prove correct. In the meantime, if you're looking to level up your gaming setup, these unmissable after Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are still going strong. 

Read more:

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles