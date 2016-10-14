Create stunning projects with the Graphic Design Assets Super Bundle

No designer should be without their tools and inspiration they need to work. Always be positioned to create your best designs by picking up the Graphic Design Assets Super Bundle. Get it on sale now for just $29 (approx. £23).

This bundle of assets contains everything any designer needs to get a great start on a new project. You’ll find 13 templates, 3 fonts, 5 PSD packs, 13 vector packs, and 5 UI kits packed into this collection, and waiting to be used. No matter what your next project calls for, you’ll have the resources you need to get to complete it to perfection.