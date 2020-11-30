Don't miss these Cyber Monday Dell laptop deals: Save $500 on XPS 13 Touch!

Cyber Monday Dell laptop deals are worth getting excited about, because Dell's laptops are some of the best around. Both the XPS 13 and XPS 15 are exceptional machines for creatives – that's why we put them in the top five of our best laptops for graphic design roundup. And the good news is that both these, and other popular Dell laptop models, are currently receiving some great Cyber Monday discounts.

Top of the pile is $500 off the XPS 13 Touch laptop – bringing the cost down from $1,599 to $1,099. With its 10th Generation Intel Core i7, 16MB RAM and 256 SSD storage, this is a versatile powerhouse, perfectly suited for the modern digital creative.

But there are deals to suit all users, and all budgets. Read on to see our pick of the best, many of which have just come online. And, if you fancy more of the best Cyber Monday sales, check out our dedicated hub.

Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

Save $500: This is an outstanding machine, and an outstanding deal. Half a grand off this 10th Gen Intel Core i7 model, which comes with 16GB RAM and 256 GB solid state drive. It also sports Bluetooth 5.1 and a 13.3-inch UHD, InfinityEdge touch display.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,149.99 $899.99

Save $250: Another lightning fast, super-strong 10th Gen Intel i7 processor, this time with the slightly altered 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It runs Windows 10 Home, 64-bit, and also comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

View Deal

Dell XPS 15: $1,649.99 $1,249.99 at Dell

Save $400: This 15.6-inch displayed premium laptop is ideal if you need that extra bit of space to work with. It comes with a 9th Gen Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, and stunning OLED display.

View Deal

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: $1,389.99 $999.99 at Dell

Save $390: Save almost £400 on this 15-inch gaming laptop, with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Keep cool with its dual-fan cooling system, and stay ahead of the game with its Killer Gigabit Ethernet, which ensures fast speed and minimal lag.

View Deal

Not quite the Dell deals you were looking for? Check out more offers on Dell devices below.

Related articles: