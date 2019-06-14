Adjustable font gets a playful upgrade

Back in 2017, design agency høly broke records by creating the most successful crowdfunded font in history. Its OpenType font, Futuracha, proved to be popular thanks to a feature that automatically adjusted letter shapes to fit whatever the user had written. And earlier this week, høly announced an updated and redesigned version of the font: Decoracha.

Inspired by the principles of the Art Deco movement and the quirky antennae of a Madagascan cockroach (yes, you read that right), Decoracha builds on Futuracha by introducing capital letters, numbers, positional alternates, varied diacritics, and four different stylistic sets. And just like its predecessor, Decoracha still adjusts and readjusts to fit whatever you've typed.

Decoracha is available to purchase with three licences: student, personal, and commercial. Prices start from as little as €19. (If you're after something even cheaper, check out our list of the best free fonts for designers.)

Watch Decoracha in action below to get an idea of what it's capable of.

As well as including up to seven alternates for every letter, Decoracha is also available as a webfont version. All of these updates mean that the flexible font is now more versatile than ever.

It remains to be seen if Decoracha can top the work of Futuracha in terms of success. But given that Futuracha was downloaded by over 50,000 people in its first year of publication alone, we're expecting big things from this enriched redesign.

To download Decoracha, head over to the høly site and pick your licence.

